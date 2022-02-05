TMA Gambit observed Kashmir Solidarity Day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed on Saturday to express wholehearted support of Pakistani nation to the just struggle of Kashmiri people with enthusiasm at TMA Gambit office.

On this occasion, the TMA said that the Kashmiri people stood firm against the worst atrocities and human rights violations and inshallah the day is not far when the Kashmiri will be able to breathe of freedom.

We salute their struggle and now is the time to end this human tragedy," one official said. He said, the Kashmir issue must be resolved in accordance with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people and UN resolutions.