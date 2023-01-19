TMA gets biometric attendance system to expose ghost employees

(@FahadShabbir)

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :The district administration has decided to introduce a biometric/face-reading attendance system at all government offices to check absenteeism and identify ghost employees.

The system has been installed at the Tehsil Municipal Administration, to begin with.

According to the district administration, the decision was taken after an inspection team detected a number of ghost employees at various government departments and offices in the district, including schools and hospitals.

In this regard, a biometric/ face reading system was inaugurated on Thursday at TMA office as a pilot project to continue monitoring performance of its 380 employees.

"The number of ghost employees come to around several hundred in the district's offices, but it is just tip of the iceberg, you know, as more work shirkers will come to surface during course of further inspections, so we have to tighten the screws on them by installation of biometric/face reading attendance devices at all departments," Deputy Commissioner Hameedullah Khattak told media persons.

He said that in most cases, the government employees remained absent from duty for a long period without leave, with someone else signing the daily attendance register on their behalf.

He lamented that agency received tens of millions of rupees in shape of grants and local fund generation, but its performance vis-a-vis public service delivery remained pathetic.

As a result, TMA Tank has almost got paralyzed with its workers on roads on alternate days for holding protest demonstrations, with Tank bazaar and streets covered in heaps of garbage.

He said all the employees of TMA would have to mark their attendance through a face reading device, twice a day � opening and closing timings of offices.

The head of the department would be able to receive an attendance sheet twice a day through automatically generated emails.

He said the district administration was committed to serving the masses in all respects, and to atone for all negligence towards this area by providing all necessities of life at their doorstep.

He said clean drinking water was one of the main issues of the citizens and the district administration with the support of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan was able to get Rs 257 million for 25 drinking water schemes to provide clean drinking water to urban and rural inhabitants of the district.

Similarly, provision of funds for development schemes in the district was another challenge for the administration. This challenge was successfully surmounted and Rs 150 million were arranged with the approval of the chief minister, despite the economic crisis.

He said the district administration had expedited efforts to complete all the ongoing development projects within the stipulated time and in that regard, assistant commissioners and other relevant officials had been mobilised to undertake visits on a daily basis and ensure quality and transparency.

Hameedullah Khattak said that no effort would be spared to serve citizens under all circumstances.