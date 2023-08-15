Open Menu

TMA Hangu Unveils App For Easy Access To Municipal Services

Faizan Hashmi Published August 15, 2023 | 09:06 PM

TMA Hangu unveils app for easy access to municipal services

Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) Hangu launched an E-TMA app to make access to municipal services easy

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) Hangu launched an E-TMA app to make access to municipal services easy.

The launching ceremony of the app was held at the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Office, Hangu on Tuesday.

TMA Hangu has developed the app in collaboration with FCDO (Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO)--Funded Sub-National Governance (SNG) Programme .

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Hangu, Fazal Akbar highlighted the role of the app in establishing a transparent and efficient governance system tailored to meet the needs of the people.

This pioneering digital solution, developed in partnership with the Local Government, Elections, and Rural Development (LGERD) KP, represents a significant stride towards a digitally empowered and citizen-centric society.

Notably, the E-TMA app's pilot project was first successfully introduced in Swabi district. Building upon this success, TMA Hangu in collaboration with SNG Programme takes the initiative to the next level.

The app is poised to revolutionise access to municipal services, offering convenience, transparency, and efficiency to residents and businesses alike.

The E-TMA app is designed to simplify the process of accessing municipal services by providing a seamless digital platform for various service applications. With the aim of reducing physical visits to government offices and bureaucratic obstacles, people can now effortlessly submit applications from their homes.

The app introduces a real-time progress tracking feature, enabling users to monitor the status of their service requests, fostering transparency and accountability.

Speaking on behalf of SNG Pakistan, Kashif Ali, the District Team Lead, expressed his enthusiasm and said that the E-TMA app launch symbolizes our unwavering belief in the potential of digital transformation to foster inclusive and sustainable development.

