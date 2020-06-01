TMA Haripur given two Rikshaw spray machines

Two Rikshaw Dengue Spray Machines worth Rs 2.2 million, to ensure the hygiene of the city, were handed over to the Tehsil Municipal Administration here on Monday

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :Two Rikshaw Dengue Spray Machines worth Rs 2.2 million, to ensure the hygiene of the city, were handed over to the Tehsil Municipal Administration here on Monday.

Provincial minister for education Akbar Ayub Khan during the handing over ceremony of Spray Machines said they would help ensure the hygiene of the city and protect citizens from dengue.

On the occasion XEN, TMA Javed Khan told to the minister that 50 small and large size dust bins have been ordered to be placed in all over the city. The purchase of garbage collection vehicle with the cost of 6.5 million rupees was also in the pipeline. The vehicle would lift the dust bins from all points and again place them at the same places after disposal of garbage he said.

Akbar Ayub said that the operation of new Rikshaw spray machines would help eradication of Dengue fever and Coronavirus from the area, he also directed people to follow social distancing to restrict the outbreak of COVID-19.

Akbar Ayub Khan stated that during the current period we have initiated billions of rupees developmental projects in the district including carpeted road, health facilities, schools, water supply schemes, and others, our focus is to provide healthy environment to the people of Haripur.

The minister said he has fulfilled his election promises of bringing change in the constituency. He directed the sanitation staff to ensure the cleanliness of Sarai Saleh and Haripur city.