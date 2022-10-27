TMA Haripur to overcome financial crises within few months: Samiullah Khan

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :Chairman Tehsil Haripur Samiullah Khan on Thursday said that Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) will overcome all issues of Haripur within the coming few months and we are making all-out efforts to provide relief to the masses.

Talking to the media here, he said that we were well aware of the issues of the people, water supply bills were increased before his oath-taking, we have passed a resolution to reduce the water fee and building plan fee to provide relief to the masses, we were also in contact with the local government department to implement the resolution as soon as possible.

He disclosed that the provincial government was not providing funds to TMAs and we were unable to pay the salaries of the employees, pension and electricity bills of tube wells worth millions of rupees, we had formed a comprehensive strategy to get out of the crises.

Samiullah Khan while giving the details of the water bills recovery said that TMA Haripur was collecting 1.95 million rupees from 13000 water supply connections while the electricity bills of tube wells were 12 million, now the water bill has been increased from 150 rupees to 300 where total recovery was 3.

9 million rupees and TMA is still paying 10 million rupees extra bill for tube well.

Chairman Tehsil Haripur said that Wapda is charging Tube well electricity bills as commercial rather than domestic which is a huge burden on TMA, we have also requested Wapda to charge these bills with domestic tariff and would also file a petition in the court to get the relief.

The provincial government has to pay 260 million rupees to TMA Haripur those are still pending and we have to pay 110 million rupees to Wapda against the electricity bills, he added.

Saimullah Khan said that we were trying our best to reduce the administrative expenditure and had also reduced the fuel expense from 2.9 million rupees to 1.4 million rupees and will try to reduce it more, we are also trying to solarize our tube wells.

Replying to a question, he said that he took the charge of Tehsil Haripur in a difficult time when all the Tehsil Municipal Administrations (TMAs) of the province were facing financial issues but we have set a target to meet all the challenges.