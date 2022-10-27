UrduPoint.com

TMA Haripur To Overcome Financial Crises Within Few Months: Samiullah Khan

Sumaira FH Published October 27, 2022 | 02:10 PM

TMA Haripur to overcome financial crises within few months: Samiullah Khan

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :Chairman Tehsil Haripur Samiullah Khan on Thursday said that Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) will overcome all issues of Haripur within the coming few months and we are making all-out efforts to provide relief to the masses.

Talking to the media here, he said that we were well aware of the issues of the people, water supply bills were increased before his oath-taking, we have passed a resolution to reduce the water fee and building plan fee to provide relief to the masses, we were also in contact with the local government department to implement the resolution as soon as possible.

He disclosed that the provincial government was not providing funds to TMAs and we were unable to pay the salaries of the employees, pension and electricity bills of tube wells worth millions of rupees, we had formed a comprehensive strategy to get out of the crises.

Samiullah Khan while giving the details of the water bills recovery said that TMA Haripur was collecting 1.95 million rupees from 13000 water supply connections while the electricity bills of tube wells were 12 million, now the water bill has been increased from 150 rupees to 300 where total recovery was 3.

9 million rupees and TMA is still paying 10 million rupees extra bill for tube well.

Chairman Tehsil Haripur said that Wapda is charging Tube well electricity bills as commercial rather than domestic which is a huge burden on TMA, we have also requested Wapda to charge these bills with domestic tariff and would also file a petition in the court to get the relief.

The provincial government has to pay 260 million rupees to TMA Haripur those are still pending and we have to pay 110 million rupees to Wapda against the electricity bills, he added.

Saimullah Khan said that we were trying our best to reduce the administrative expenditure and had also reduced the fuel expense from 2.9 million rupees to 1.4 million rupees and will try to reduce it more, we are also trying to solarize our tube wells.

Replying to a question, he said that he took the charge of Tehsil Haripur in a difficult time when all the Tehsil Municipal Administrations (TMAs) of the province were facing financial issues but we have set a target to meet all the challenges.

Related Topics

Resolution Electricity Water Haripur Turkish Lira Media All From Government Best Million Court

Recent Stories

Pak-US cooperation in agriculture sector critical ..

Pak-US cooperation in agriculture sector critical for ensuring food security: Ma ..

14 minutes ago
 "Don't call COAS taitor in day light after meeting ..

"Don't call COAS taitor in day light after meeting him behind closed doors in ni ..

51 minutes ago
 PM to pay two-day visit to China from Nov 1

PM to pay two-day visit to China from Nov 1

2 hours ago
 Kashmiries observe black day against Indian illega ..

Kashmiries observe black day against Indian illegal occupation of Jammu & Kashmi ..

2 hours ago
 Arshad Sharif's funeral prayer will be offered tod ..

Arshad Sharif's funeral prayer will be offered today

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 23 Netherlands Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 23 Netherlands Vs. India

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.