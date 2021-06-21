TMA-I Peshawar establishes complaints' office

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly for Local Governments Haji Fazal Elahi established complaints' office at Town Municipal Administration (TMA) Town-I and has asked the people to register their complaints with the office.

The complaint, he said, would be addressed within a period of 24 hours.

According to a press release issued here on Monday, Admin Officer Town-I, Yaseenullah has been appointed as Focal Person of the complaints' office while all TMAs have also been asked to established similar complaint offices.

In this connection, the parliamentary secretary visited the offices of Town-I and held a detailed meeting with Administrator Town-I, Syed Waqas Ali Shah.

Speaking on the occasion, Haji Fazal Elahi said that in case of any problem relating to encroachments, building control authority and tax, the people can register their complaint with the office. He said that negligent officers will face stern disciplinary action.