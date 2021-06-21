UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

TMA-I Peshawar Establishes Complaints' Office

Umer Jamshaid 51 seconds ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 05:50 PM

TMA-I Peshawar establishes complaints' office

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly for Local Governments Haji Fazal Elahi established complaints' office at Town Municipal Administration (TMA) Town-I and has asked the people to register their complaints with the office.

The complaint, he said, would be addressed within a period of 24 hours.

According to a press release issued here on Monday, Admin Officer Town-I, Yaseenullah has been appointed as Focal Person of the complaints' office while all TMAs have also been asked to established similar complaint offices.

In this connection, the parliamentary secretary visited the offices of Town-I and held a detailed meeting with Administrator Town-I, Syed Waqas Ali Shah.

Speaking on the occasion, Haji Fazal Elahi said that in case of any problem relating to encroachments, building control authority and tax, the people can register their complaint with the office. He said that negligent officers will face stern disciplinary action.

Related Topics

Assembly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa All

Recent Stories

Entry to Arts Council without covid vaccination ha ..

19 seconds ago

Multan Sultans won the toss, opt to bat first agai ..

14 minutes ago

Today PSL 6 Qualifier Match Islamabad United Vs. M ..

28 minutes ago

Inflation compounding food security, nutrition cri ..

30 minutes ago

26-player player women squad announced for West In ..

32 minutes ago

DLD adopts and recommends WELL Health-Safety Ratin ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.