Open Menu

TMA Initiates Legal Action Against Bahria Housing Society Peshawar

Sumaira FH Published September 15, 2023 | 11:50 AM

TMA initiates legal action against Bahria Housing society Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2023 ) :The office of the Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) Peshawar has requested the Deputy Commissioner to take legal and penal action against Bahria housing society, Peshawar over illegal and fraudulent activities in the name of the society.

In a letter written to the DC, the TMA said that Bahria Housing Society had not obtained NOC from TMA Mathra and also involved in violation of rules 72 and 77 of KP Local Government Private Housing Scheme Management and Regulation rules and section 66 of the KP Local Government Act 2013.

TMA requested the DC to take action against the society under sections 419, 420, 425 463, 468 and 471 of Pakistan Penal Code to curb illegal and fraudulent activities of the society.

It also advised the general public to refrain from any kind of investment in the society.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Noc From Government Housing

Recent Stories

Torkham border reopens after nine-day Closure

Torkham border reopens after nine-day Closure

9 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of El Salvador ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of El Salvador on Independence Day

11 minutes ago
 ECP mandated body to decide timeline for general e ..

ECP mandated body to decide timeline for general elections in country: PM

31 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Costa Rica o ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Costa Rica on Independence Day

56 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2023

3 hours ago
Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence, COP28 Presi ..

Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence, COP28 Presidency sign MoU to promote tole ..

11 hours ago
 Masdar to showcase nation’s renewables leadershi ..

Masdar to showcase nation’s renewables leadership with prominent presence at C ..

11 hours ago
 25 illegal immigrants arrested in Islamabad

25 illegal immigrants arrested in Islamabad

12 hours ago
 DC chairs meeting to review arrangements for Eid M ..

DC chairs meeting to review arrangements for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH)

12 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi honours 10th SGCA winne ..

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi honours 10th SGCA winners

12 hours ago
 Experts at IGCF 2023 discuss sustainable agricultu ..

Experts at IGCF 2023 discuss sustainable agriculture, global climate action, and ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan