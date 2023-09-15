TMA initiates legal action against Bahria Housing society Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2023 ) :The office of the Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) Peshawar has requested the Deputy Commissioner to take legal and penal action against Bahria housing society, Peshawar over illegal and fraudulent activities in the name of the society.

In a letter written to the DC, the TMA said that Bahria Housing Society had not obtained NOC from TMA Mathra and also involved in violation of rules 72 and 77 of KP Local Government Private Housing Scheme Management and Regulation rules and section 66 of the KP Local Government Act 2013.

TMA requested the DC to take action against the society under sections 419, 420, 425 463, 468 and 471 of Pakistan Penal Code to curb illegal and fraudulent activities of the society.

It also advised the general public to refrain from any kind of investment in the society.