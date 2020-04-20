UrduPoint.com
TMA Installs 75 Sanitizing Walk-through Gates In KP: Shakeel

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 08:39 PM

TMA installs 75 sanitizing walk-through gates in KP: Shakeel

Secretary Local Governments and Rural Development (LG&RD), Khyber Pkahtunkhwa, Shakeel Ahmad Mian Monday said that beside other necessary steps for the prevention of coronavirus, the department has so far installed 75 sanitizing walk-through gates in busy bazaars, offices and other facilities in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :Secretary Local Governments and Rural Development (LG&RD), Khyber Pkahtunkhwa, Shakeel Ahmad Mian Monday said that beside other necessary steps for the prevention of coronavirus, the department has so far installed 75 sanitizing walk-through gates in busy bazaars, offices and other facilities in the province.

Addressing an inaugural ceremony of the installation of sanitizing walk-through gate here at Khyber Teaching Hospital, he said that disinfectant spray and washing of roads and streets was also being carried out with a special chemical. Secretary Local Council board (LCB), Khizer Hayat Khan, Administrator Town-III, Mian Anis-ur-Rehman and other officers of the LG&RD Department were also present on the occasion.

The Secretary Local Governments said that the employees of the Town/Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMAs) have buried all those died due to coronavirus in the province so far, as per the teachings of islam. He said for this purpose, the TMAs' workers have been provided with special suit.

He said that the administrator of TMA Town-II was providing all facilities including to those quarantined at Quarantine Centre established at Duranpur. For hand washing, he said TMAs have arranged water tanks and soups to protect the people from coronavirus.

