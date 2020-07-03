UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

TMA Kohat, Dara Adamkhel Disinfection Spray Continue

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 04:39 PM

TMA Kohat, Dara Adamkhel disinfection spray continue

TMA Kohat and TMA Dara Adamkhel under the supervision of TMOs Muhammad Shoaib and Gul Wali Khan are making continuous efforts to stop the out spread of coronavirus in Kohat by regularly conducting disinfection spray on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Kohat

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :TMA Kohat and TMA Dara Adamkhel under the supervision of TMOs Muhammad Shoaib and Gul Wali Khan are making continuous efforts to stop the out spread of coronavirus in Kohat by regularly conducting disinfection spray on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Kohat.

The TMA Kohat officials sprayed in Livestock Offices, Finance Department Offices, DA of Anti-Corruption Offices and DA of Offices Complex. While TMA Dara Adamkhel sprayed Malakhel Madrasa in Dara, Hujra Mir Nawaz Qasim Khel, and Mir Sher Masjid, Ahmed Clay Masjid and Hujra Haji Manaf Bazi Khel, home of Mohammad Zameer Akhorwal, a corona positive patient, Masjid Zia-ul-Haq Akhorwal, home of Audit Officer Zia-ul-Haq Akhorwal, Masjid Haji Nawaz Shini Clay and Modern Medical Center and Maternity Home Shini Clay.

Related Topics

Kohat Zia-ul-Haq Mosque Coronavirus

Recent Stories

After A Highly Successful Pre-order Phase, HUAWEI ..

37 minutes ago

MoI rolls out contests of &#039;Wellbeing Initiati ..

1 hour ago

Johnson Pledges to Continue Supporting People of ' ..

2 minutes ago

SPI inflation increases 2.29%

2 minutes ago

Klopp targets strong finish after Man City thumpin ..

2 minutes ago

Steps being taken to achieve 7.5 mln cotton bales ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.