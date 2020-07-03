TMA Kohat, Dara Adamkhel disinfection spray continue

TMA Kohat and TMA Dara Adamkhel under the supervision of TMOs Muhammad Shoaib and Gul Wali Khan are making continuous efforts to stop the out spread of coronavirus in Kohat by regularly conducting disinfection spray on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Kohat

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :TMA Kohat and TMA Dara Adamkhel under the supervision of TMOs Muhammad Shoaib and Gul Wali Khan are making continuous efforts to stop the out spread of coronavirus in Kohat by regularly conducting disinfection spray on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Kohat.

The TMA Kohat officials sprayed in Livestock Offices, Finance Department Offices, DA of Anti-Corruption Offices and DA of Offices Complex. While TMA Dara Adamkhel sprayed Malakhel Madrasa in Dara, Hujra Mir Nawaz Qasim Khel, and Mir Sher Masjid, Ahmed Clay Masjid and Hujra Haji Manaf Bazi Khel, home of Mohammad Zameer Akhorwal, a corona positive patient, Masjid Zia-ul-Haq Akhorwal, home of Audit Officer Zia-ul-Haq Akhorwal, Masjid Haji Nawaz Shini Clay and Modern Medical Center and Maternity Home Shini Clay.