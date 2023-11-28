TMA Kohat removes encroachments from Old Jail Road

Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Dr Azmat Wazir on Tuesday took action against temporary encroachments on Old Jail Road and public thoroughfares

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Dr Azmat Wazir on Tuesday took action against temporary encroachments on Old Jail Road and public thoroughfares.

According to the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Office, on directions of Dr.

Azmat Wazir, The Anti-Encroachment Staff of TMA Kohat recently has taken action against the illegal encroachments on Old Jail Road and public thoroughfares.

The staff removed temporary carts and hawkers from the roadsides and footpaths, with the goal of providing more facilities to the public.

APP/azq/378