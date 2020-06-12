UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

TMA Kohat Staff Spray Disinfectants In Districts

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 11:18 PM

TMA Kohat staff spray disinfectants in districts

The staff of TMA Kohat, Lachi, Gambat, Dara Adamkhel, Upper Orakzai, Lower Orakzai and WSSC Kohat have visited masajids, cells, bazaars, hospitals, offices, quarantine centers for disinfection sprays against coronavirus pandemic

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :The staff of TMA Kohat, Lachi, Gambat, Dara Adamkhel, Upper Orakzai, Lower Orakzai and WSSC Kohat have visited masajids, cells, bazaars, hospitals, offices, quarantine centers for disinfection sprays against coronavirus pandemic.

The teams had continuously carried out disinfection campaign and also visited different areas where people tested positive with COVID-19 including streets, houses and other places and no obstruction were allowed in this regard.

These institutions were also continuing their cleaning efforts. Similarly, during the Eid holidays, the TMA officials continued to provide spraying and cleaning as well as other services. The officials of the TMA also performed the duties of burial of coronavirus martyrs with full responsibility. People of the area were appreciating these efforts of TMA officials to prevent them from deadly virus.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed Holidays Kohat Gambat From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE sends medical aid to Chile in fight against CO ..

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed delivers keynote address at UN ..

1 hour ago

UAE Health Ministry conducts over 44,000 additiona ..

2 hours ago

Ali Zafar urges PM, Punjab govt to impose strict l ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan regrets Indian negative remarks regarding ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia condemns terrorist bombing of mosque ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.