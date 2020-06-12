TMA Kohat staff spray disinfectants in districts

The staff of TMA Kohat, Lachi, Gambat, Dara Adamkhel, Upper Orakzai, Lower Orakzai and WSSC Kohat have visited masajids, cells, bazaars, hospitals, offices, quarantine centers for disinfection sprays against coronavirus pandemic

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :The staff of TMA Kohat, Lachi, Gambat, Dara Adamkhel, Upper Orakzai, Lower Orakzai and WSSC Kohat have visited masajids, cells, bazaars, hospitals, offices, quarantine centers for disinfection sprays against coronavirus pandemic.

The teams had continuously carried out disinfection campaign and also visited different areas where people tested positive with COVID-19 including streets, houses and other places and no obstruction were allowed in this regard.

These institutions were also continuing their cleaning efforts. Similarly, during the Eid holidays, the TMA officials continued to provide spraying and cleaning as well as other services. The officials of the TMA also performed the duties of burial of coronavirus martyrs with full responsibility. People of the area were appreciating these efforts of TMA officials to prevent them from deadly virus.