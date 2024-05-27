TMA Kohat takes action to prevent dengue

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Tehsil Municipal Authority (TMA) Kohat on Sunday begun fumigation for the removal of mosquitoes in response to the provincial government's orders to prevent dengue in district Kohat. This will be done in various areas according to a set plan so that the public can have access to all facilities possible.

