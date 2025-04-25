TMA Kohat takes steps to improve municipal services

(@FahadShabbir)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) The Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) Kohat is working to enhance municipal services, with a focus on providing better and timely facilities to citizens.

Municipal Services Incharge Muhammad Waqas stated that significant progress is being made in improving sanitation, restoring street lights and other local government services, reported by APP correspondent.

Daily cleaning is being conducted in different areas of the city, and damaged street lights are being repaired or replaced to ensure a safe and bright environment, he said.

Special attention is also being given to drainage and other essential local government issues, he further said.

Muhammad Waqas appealed to citizens to cooperate in the cleaning process and support the reform efforts to make the city clean and beautiful.

