TMA Lakki Marwat Launched Cleanliness Drive

Muhammad Irfan Published October 20, 2022 | 08:25 PM

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :The Tehsil Municipal Administrations (TMAs) has launched a drive to keep both the cities clean and provide a healthy environment to residents.

The drive has been launched in line with police of the provincial government and as per directives of the district administration.

In this regard, the TMA staff of Lakki Marwat on Thursday carried out different activities at various places to keep the main places of the city clean.

The sanitation staff of the TMA removed the sand from road divider near Tanchi Office Lakki City, besides cleaning drains at Moh Khoidad Khel near GPS and Gul Badshah Ziarat, Moh Michan Khel near GHSS No.

3, Moh Khoidad Khel near Noor Ali Patwari House.

The staff concerned also dust off Moh Mina Khel street Qasaban and cleaned drains at main Bazar and back side Bazar Lakki City, street Farid Khan Advocate & Marwat Public school, old NIC office Lakki City, Faqiran road Bazar Lakki City,Moh Bilal Abad near Tableeghi Markaz.

They also desilted drains at Moh Nawazi Khel Lakki city besides removing dump at MohToti Abad Lakki city.

They also appealed before the people to cooperate with TMA by disposing of garbage at designated place to make the city clean and ensure healthy environment.

