UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

TMA Launches Anti Encroachment Drive

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 48 seconds ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 06:00 PM

TMA launches anti encroachment drive

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Additional Assistant Commissioner Timergara Younas Khan and Shaukat Hayat TMO Timergara Wednesday launched anti encroachment drive.

TMA removed all types of temporary encroachments on road sides during the drive, besides that implementation on COVID-19 SOPs were also ensured.

Later, on the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Upper Chitral Shah Saud, the Assistant Commissioner Mastuj Shah Adnan has inspected the commercial areas, public places, hotels, bakeries and poultry dealers across the district.

The AC fined hoarders, profiteers and violators of COVID-19 SOPs.

The shopkeepers were directed to avoid black marketing and hoarding of essential commodities.

Related Topics

Road Chitral Mastuj Timergara Saud All

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed calls for updating legislations to ..

55 seconds ago

ECP should take notice of govt’s decision of hol ..

5 minutes ago

Ministry of State for FNC Affairs explores future ..

16 minutes ago

MoHAP organises &#039;6th Virtual Regional Confere ..

16 minutes ago

Meeting of the Steering Committee for the implemen ..

26 minutes ago

UVAS holds online meeting on Pakistan/Denmark Dair ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.