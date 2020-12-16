TMA launches anti encroachment drive

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Additional Assistant Commissioner Timergara Younas Khan and Shaukat Hayat TMO Timergara Wednesday launched anti encroachment drive.

TMA removed all types of temporary encroachments on road sides during the drive, besides that implementation on COVID-19 SOPs were also ensured.

Later, on the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Upper Chitral Shah Saud, the Assistant Commissioner Mastuj Shah Adnan has inspected the commercial areas, public places, hotels, bakeries and poultry dealers across the district.

The AC fined hoarders, profiteers and violators of COVID-19 SOPs.

The shopkeepers were directed to avoid black marketing and hoarding of essential commodities.