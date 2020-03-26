TMA marks rings outside shops to tell people their safe zone

(@FahadShabbir)

HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) : The Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) Thursday came up with a new idea and marked white rings/circles outside medical and general stores within the city to tell people to remain at safe distance from each other in the wake of corona pandemic.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Local Government and Rural Development highly appreciating the idea of TMA said that it was an easy, simple and safe method for people who need to buy medicines or edible items from store to maintain safe distance from others.

He said these rings allow the general public to know their safe zone and purchase the medicines or other groceries without getting infected from others or infecting others.

The TMA spokesman said that the while rings/circles have been marked almost all medical stores and general shops including fruit, vegetables and dairy shops.