UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

TMA Officials Start Lifting Of Animal Carcasses

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 08th August 2020 | 10:53 PM

TMA officials start lifting of animal carcasses

On the direction of the provincial government and administration, the Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) Bajaur has started removing remains of sacrificial animals from residential areas and streets of Tehsil Khar

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :On the direction of the provincial government and administration, the Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) Bajaur has started removing remains of sacrificial animals from residential areas and streets of Tehsil Khar.

Tehsil Municipal Officer, Muhammad Fayyaz Khan told reporters on Saturday that due to the ongoing strike by TMA officials, work of lifting animal carcasses had been delayed for several days but now the officials have called off the strike and started lifting animal remains.

He said in this regard, the administration has provided several vehicles and manpower to TMA to dispose off animal waster from streets of Inayat Kalay and Siddiqabad areas including Khar.

He said work would be completed in next three to four days.

Related Topics

Vehicles From Government

Recent Stories

UAE aid plane carrying 40 tonnes of relief materia ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre launches mobile cli ..

2 hours ago

Business, education activities to reopen from Sept ..

2 minutes ago

Over 100 Injured in Beirut Clashes - Red Cross

2 minutes ago

Macroeconomic indicators in right direction: Ali Z ..

2 minutes ago

WHO to Conduct Assessment on Impact of Ammonium Ni ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.