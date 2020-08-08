TMA officials start lifting of animal carcasses

On the direction of the provincial government and administration, the Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) Bajaur has started removing remains of sacrificial animals from residential areas and streets of Tehsil Khar

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :On the direction of the provincial government and administration, the Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) Bajaur has started removing remains of sacrificial animals from residential areas and streets of Tehsil Khar.

Tehsil Municipal Officer, Muhammad Fayyaz Khan told reporters on Saturday that due to the ongoing strike by TMA officials, work of lifting animal carcasses had been delayed for several days but now the officials have called off the strike and started lifting animal remains.

He said in this regard, the administration has provided several vehicles and manpower to TMA to dispose off animal waster from streets of Inayat Kalay and Siddiqabad areas including Khar.

He said work would be completed in next three to four days.