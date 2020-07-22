TMA officials visits Cattle Markets to ensure implementation on SOPs

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) ::Tehsil Municipal Officer Khall Wednesday paid a surprise visit to the cattle markets to ensure implementation of the SOPs issued by the provincial government to stop the spread of COVID-19.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Saadat Hassan, the officials of Tehsil Municipal Authority (TMA) inspected various cattle markets in the district and ensured the availability of drinking water facilities, sanitizers at the entry and exit points there, besides ensuring social distancing for both the buyers and sellers.

During their visit, they also warned the cattle markets owners to follow the SOPs, otherwise action would be taken against the violators.