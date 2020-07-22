UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

TMA Officials Visits Cattle Markets To Ensure Implementation On SOPs

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 09:40 PM

TMA officials visits Cattle Markets to ensure implementation on SOPs

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) ::Tehsil Municipal Officer Khall Wednesday paid a surprise visit to the cattle markets to ensure implementation of the SOPs issued by the provincial government to stop the spread of COVID-19.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Saadat Hassan, the officials of Tehsil Municipal Authority (TMA) inspected various cattle markets in the district and ensured the availability of drinking water facilities, sanitizers at the entry and exit points there, besides ensuring social distancing for both the buyers and sellers.

During their visit, they also warned the cattle markets owners to follow the SOPs, otherwise action would be taken against the violators.

Related Topics

Water Visit Dir Market Government

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, King Abdullah of Jordan discuss ..

30 minutes ago

Sheikha Fatima highlights fundamental role of cult ..

45 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Director General of Al ..

1 hour ago

Saudi Arabia reports 2,331 new COVID-19 cases, 44 ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Director General for th ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Director General of Ins ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.