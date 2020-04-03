TMA Peshawar conducts disinfectant spray in various UCs

On the directives of the Administrator Town-III, Mian Anis-ur-Rehman door to door disinfectant spray was going in Regi, Bazidkhel, Achni Bala, Sarbad, Tehkal Bala, Palosi and other localities on daily basis

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :On the directives of the Administrator Town-III, Mian Anis-ur-Rehman door to door disinfectant spray was going in Regi, Bazidkhel, Achni Bala, Sarbad, Tehkal Bala, Palosi and other localities on daily basis.

The disinfectant spray was being carried out in jurisdiction of the town to prevent the outbreak of the pandemic of Corona virus, said a press release issued here Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, focal person, Town-III, Nasrullah Shah said that the spray would be conducted in all houses of the town and urged the people to extend cooperation with the TMA in completion of the target.

He further urged the people for restricting their movement to their houses and following of the precautionary measures announced by the government to defeat the corona virus.