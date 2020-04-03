UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

TMA Peshawar Conducts Disinfectant Spray In Various UCs

Umer Jamshaid 41 seconds ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 06:24 PM

TMA Peshawar conducts disinfectant spray in various UCs

On the directives of the Administrator Town-III, Mian Anis-ur-Rehman door to door disinfectant spray was going in Regi, Bazidkhel, Achni Bala, Sarbad, Tehkal Bala, Palosi and other localities on daily basis

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :On the directives of the Administrator Town-III, Mian Anis-ur-Rehman door to door disinfectant spray was going in Regi, Bazidkhel, Achni Bala, Sarbad, Tehkal Bala, Palosi and other localities on daily basis.

The disinfectant spray was being carried out in jurisdiction of the town to prevent the outbreak of the pandemic of Corona virus, said a press release issued here Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, focal person, Town-III, Nasrullah Shah said that the spray would be conducted in all houses of the town and urged the people to extend cooperation with the TMA in completion of the target.

He further urged the people for restricting their movement to their houses and following of the precautionary measures announced by the government to defeat the corona virus.

Related Topics

All Government

Recent Stories

Pandemic threatens food in import-reliant states: ..

39 seconds ago

Official Date for OPEC+ Meeting Yet to Be Set - Ir ..

40 seconds ago

92 shops fined for hoarding, overcharging in Bahaw ..

43 seconds ago

Russian Prime Minister Signs Decree Enacting Rules ..

44 seconds ago

More Than 11,000 People Arrested in Sri Lanka for ..

7 minutes ago

UK Prime Minister Johnson Remains in Self-Isolatio ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.