TMA Peshawar launches crackdown against polythene bags

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :On the directives of Administrator, Town-III, Mian Anis-ur-Rehman, Enforcement Officer, Arbab Amin Haider along with Assistant Town Officer (ATO) Regulations, Miss Zulhija Ilyas and food Inspector, Ali Khan launched crackdown against the use of shopping bag.

During checking, they besides confiscating plastic shopping bags also checked different restaurants on University Road. The TMA team while taking shopping bags into possession warned shopkeepers to stop the usage of shopping bags.

The team during checking also inspected different restaurants and check the standard of cleanliness. Several restaurants were also fined for poor cleanliness conditions and some were directed to improve the standard of cleanliness.