TMA provides separate place to push cart vendors

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) here on Wednesday allotted separate place to the pushcart vendors on one-year contract which was inaugurated by the Tehsil Municipal Officer (TMO) near Railways rest House.

While talking to media persons, TMO, Sajjad Haider said that to maintain the cleanliness of the city and improve the traffic flow, a separate place for pushcarts was a need of the time, adding "We will also provide security guard, road, electricity and water supply to the vendors." He said that eradication of the encroachments from the city was top priority, adding "We get this land from Pakistan Railways on one year of lease spending own funds to facilitate the masses now we expect from the trader's associations, media and civil society to help and make this Bazar successful.

" A pushcarts Bazar would provide huge relief to the traffic flow inside the city areas and parking would also be available, the TMO said.

While speaking at the occasion, DSP Havelian Basheer Khan said the police would cooperate with the TMA to make this movement successful.

We would start operation against the pushcarts in the city areas on daily basis and would take strict action against the violators, he added.

President Havelian Chamber of Commerce and Industries Khurshid Azam said that traders of Havelian always cooperated with the TMA and this time we would continue our support to make the bazar successful.