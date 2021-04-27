UrduPoint.com
TMA Releases Employee's Arrears

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 09:56 PM

TMA releases employee's arrears

Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) Tank here on Tuesday release all arrears including salaries, allowances and pensions to employees in wake of Eid-ul-Fitr

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) Tank here on Tuesday release all arrears including salaries, allowances and pensions to employees in wake of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Tank Alliance president and prominent civil society worker Sanam Gul Tatur paid thanks to TMA for releasing arrears to employees.

He added that it was first time in the history that municipal administration had released all arrears at once.

Tank Alliance president claimed that Tehsil Municipal Officer (TMO) Faizan Marwat had played decisive role to resolve issue of arrears. He added that TMO had established comprehensive plan uplift of Tank district.

TMA Tank had started renovation of streets, drainage system and provision water to every household to ensure healthy and safe society.

