TMA removed encroachments from main GT road

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :The Tehsil Municipal Authority (TMA) Serai Naurang on Wednesday conducted an operation against illegal temporary encroachments in Naurang Bazzar.

During the operation, all the temporary encroachments from both sides of main GT road has been removed.

All 'Four Wheel Carts', Sheds and other encroachments were removed and various items were confiscated on the spot.

The both sides of main GT road were cleared for smooth flow of traffic.

The encroachment squad has strictly directed to carry out regular duties for removing of temporary encroachments on daily basis.