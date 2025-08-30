Open Menu

TMA Removes Encroachments In DI Khan, Citizens Urged To Cooperate

Umer Jamshaid Published August 30, 2025 | 01:20 PM

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) On the special directives of Deputy Commissioner Abdul Nasir Khan, and under the supervision of Tehsil Municipal Officer (TMO) Muhammad Hanif, the Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) carried out an operation against illegal encroachments in the city.

During the drive, Encroachment In-charge Fahad Sadozai removed temporary structures that had been set up near the General Post Office (GPO).

Following the operation, TMO Muhammad Hanif, along with municipal staff, visited Basti Ustrana South, where the house owners were given awareness and guidance about encroachments.

He highlighted that such violations create obstacles for smooth urban management and cause inconvenience for citizens.

The TMO also urged the public to fully cooperate with the administration and to strictly abide by government rules and regulations in order to prevent future action.

Reaffirming the stance of the district government, he said that the TMA, under the guidance of DC Abdul Nasir Khan, remains committed to ensuring an organized, clean, and encroachment-free city for the welfare of the people.

