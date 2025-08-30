TMA Removes Encroachments In DI Khan, Citizens Urged To Cooperate
Umer Jamshaid Published August 30, 2025 | 01:20 PM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) On the special directives of Deputy Commissioner Abdul Nasir Khan, and under the supervision of Tehsil Municipal Officer (TMO) Muhammad Hanif, the Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) carried out an operation against illegal encroachments in the city.
During the drive, Encroachment In-charge Fahad Sadozai removed temporary structures that had been set up near the General Post Office (GPO).
Following the operation, TMO Muhammad Hanif, along with municipal staff, visited Basti Ustrana South, where the house owners were given awareness and guidance about encroachments.
He highlighted that such violations create obstacles for smooth urban management and cause inconvenience for citizens.
The TMO also urged the public to fully cooperate with the administration and to strictly abide by government rules and regulations in order to prevent future action.
Reaffirming the stance of the district government, he said that the TMA, under the guidance of DC Abdul Nasir Khan, remains committed to ensuring an organized, clean, and encroachment-free city for the welfare of the people.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025
Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..
Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan
Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic relations: Dar
HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident
Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Madinah"
Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate challenges
Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM Punjab’s order of swift res ..
Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating flood-hit areas of Punjab
Erdogan vows to stand with oppressed, reaffirms support for Palestine on Victory ..
Two killed, 9 injured in Burewala accident
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Eid Milad un Nabi (P.B.U.H) preparations illuminate streets & bring spiritual harmony online: Report51 seconds ago
-
TMA removes encroachments in DI Khan, citizens urged to cooperate55 seconds ago
-
President approves change in 11th NFC constitution11 minutes ago
-
PM Shahbaz Sharif leaves for China to attend SCO summit11 minutes ago
-
FESCO issues shutdown program11 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz Sharif departs for China on Chinese President Xi Jinping’s invitation11 minutes ago
-
Drone technology being used for flood surveillance in Multan division11 minutes ago
-
Railways minister orders 24/7 monitoring amid floods, stresses passenger welfare11 minutes ago
-
No bloodshed, only brotherhood: The conquest of Makkah by holy Prophet (PBUH) revolutionized humanit ..21 minutes ago
-
NDF Pakistan organizes seminar to promote volunteerism among youth41 minutes ago
-
President assents to Pakistan Land Port Authority Bill 20251 hour ago
-
Full force of resources activated to protect Punjab’s citizens with unyielding 24/7 flood alert: S ..1 hour ago