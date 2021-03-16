TMA removes illegal structures across Sukkur city

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :The Taluka Municipal Administration (TMA) Sukkur continued its anti-encroachment operation and removed various illegal structures across the city.

The TMA launched the campaign following directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Rana Adil Taswar during which it officials removed illegally constructed shops and many other structures in and around the city.

Municipal Commissioner Sukkur, Muhammad Ali Baloch said that the the municipal administration regularly conducted anti-encroachment campaigns to keep roads and footpaths clear. He said it was a wrong impression that the municipal authorities were unaware of the situation and did not care for the resolution of the problems being faced by the masses.

He warned shopkeepers and vendors not to encroach on footpaths otherwise strict action would be taken against them.