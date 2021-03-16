UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

TMA Removes Illegal Structures Across Sukkur City

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 07:30 PM

TMA removes illegal structures across Sukkur city

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :The Taluka Municipal Administration (TMA) Sukkur continued its anti-encroachment operation and removed various illegal structures across the city.

The TMA launched the campaign following directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Rana Adil Taswar during which it officials removed illegally constructed shops and many other structures in and around the city.

Municipal Commissioner Sukkur, Muhammad Ali Baloch said that the the municipal administration regularly conducted anti-encroachment campaigns to keep roads and footpaths clear. He said it was a wrong impression that the municipal authorities were unaware of the situation and did not care for the resolution of the problems being faced by the masses.

He warned shopkeepers and vendors not to encroach on footpaths otherwise strict action would be taken against them.

Related Topics

Resolution Sukkur Muhammad Ali

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif has security threats if he returns to ..

1 hour ago

Secretary Forestry Wildlife & Fisheries paid visit ..

1 hour ago

Get ready to get your hands on the fastest chargin ..

1 hour ago

International Humanitarian Hackathon&#039;s finali ..

2 hours ago

PM stresses for introducing track and trace system ..

2 hours ago

‘Can’t resign from assemblies,’ Zardari refu ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.