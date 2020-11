TMA seizes 25kg plastic shopping bags

Town Municipal Administration (TMA) Town-III seized 25 kilograms plastic shopping bags during a crackdown in University Town, Jehangirabad, Arbab Road, University and Danishabad

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :Town Municipal Administration (TMA) Town-III seized 25 kilograms plastic shopping bags during a crackdown in University Town, Jehangirabad, Arbab Road, University and Danishabad.

The Administrator Town-III, Fakhar-ul-Islam has urged shopkeepers to avoid selling of the prohibited plastic shopping bags, otherwise, stern action would be taken against them.

TMA has announced crackdowns against the prohibited shopping bags on daily basis.