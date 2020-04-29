UrduPoint.com
TMA Sought Details Of Dilapidated Buildings

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 08:13 PM

TMA sought details of dilapidated buildings

Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) on Wednesday sought details of dilapidated buildings in the district for technical review to prevent human and material losses

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) on Wednesday sought details of dilapidated buildings in the district for technical review to prevent human and material losses.

Talking to media, Tehsil Municipal Officer (TMO) Muhammad Shoaib said since citizens had suffered losses due to shabby houses or markets, owner of such buildings should approach TMA office for seeking technical advice to prepare a workable strategy in this regard.

He was of the view that it was also duty of the residents to identify in their surrounding area old shops, markets and houses which posed potential threat to human lives due to their bad condition.

