TMA Staff Distribute Free Bags For Waste At Cattle Markets

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 05:03 PM

TMA staff distribute free bags for waste at cattle markets

To keep Chitral City clean, the TMA staff distributed free-running bags free of charge at cattle markets to use it for carcasses of sacrificial animals

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :To keep Chitral City clean, the TMA staff distributed free-running bags free of charge at cattle markets to use it for carcasses of sacrificial animals.

President Trade Union Shabbir Ahmed and Tehsil Officer Regulation Rehmat Wali of Tehsil Municipal Administration were also present. TMA Chitral was the first to distribute the bags at the official cattle market in Dinin where TMA placed a water tank for cattle, clean drinking water tank for the public, soap and a sanitizer.

A local trader said that TMA has made good arrangements for them that water has also been arranged for them and also for livestock but in return we were paying Rs. 100 as charges to TMA.

President of the Trade Union Shabir Ahmed while lauding TMA's move to distribute bags buyers in the Cattle Markets with instructions not to throw animal carcasses unchecked,he said when the people use these bags, the TMA officials would pick and dispose off outside the city.

TMA staff also visited various privately held small cattle markets at Bilch and distributed these biodegradable bags to the people free of cost.

It should be noted that TMA staff were using these bags because plastic shopping bags were banned which often leads to environmental degradation and also stuck the drainage system. The water tank kept by the Red Crescent for washing hands in PIA Chowk was without water and now the TMA officials were regularly filling it for public use.

