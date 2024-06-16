TMA Staff Distributed Biodegradable Bags In Timargarah City
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 16, 2024 | 12:20 PM
DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) The staff of Tehsil Municipal Authority (TMA) Sunday distributed biodegradable bags at different places all across Timargarah City to dispose of animal waste in specified places.
Tehsil Chairman Mufti Irfanuddin and Tehsil Municipal Officer Qadir Naseer and Tehsil Officer Regulation Hanifur Rahman and Muhammad Safiullah Assistant Tehsil Officer, Infrastructure and Services, Sanitary Supervisor of Tehsil Municipal Administration Tehsil Tehsil were also present.
Under the supervision of Mohammad Ibrahim, TMA staff distributed biodegradable bags at various places in Timergarh city and requested the public to use it properly.
After the sacrifice on Eid-ul-Adha, do not throw the waste outside the house in the street, neighborhood and drains rather use these bags.
TMA Timergarh would provide disposal containers at designated points and TMA Timargarh staff would arrange for timely collection and dispose of the same waste appropriately.
APP/aiq/ijz/1110
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024
S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet
4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole
Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update
Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collated
Hot, dry weather for city
Saudi Arabia leverages data, AI technologies to enhance Hajj pilgrims experience
Brighton make Hurzeler, 31, youngest Premier League manager
SSP visits bazaars, reviews security arrangements
No laxity to be tolerated in reforms agenda implementation: PM
Slain child's body found near DSP's office
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Spurious milk production unit unearthed2 hours ago
-
Security arrangements on Eid-ul-Azha2 hours ago
-
SSP Larkana visits bazaars, reviews security arrangements2 hours ago
-
Health experts urge cardiac patients to adopt healthy lifestyle in hot, dry weather2 hours ago
-
Wave of inflation in Peshawar not reducing3 hours ago
-
Pak-EPA initiates comprehensive study on Air, Water Quality in Islamabad 202414 hours ago
-
4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole15 hours ago
-
Saudi Arabia leverages data, AI technologies to enhance Hajj pilgrims experience15 hours ago
-
SSP visits bazaars, reviews security arrangements15 hours ago
-
No laxity to be tolerated in reforms agenda implementation: PM15 hours ago
-
Slain child's body found near DSP's office15 hours ago
-
Policeman shot, injured in robbery15 hours ago