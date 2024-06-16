Open Menu

TMA Staff Distributed Biodegradable Bags In Timargarah City

TMA staff distributed biodegradable bags in Timargarah city

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) The staff of Tehsil Municipal Authority (TMA) Sunday distributed biodegradable bags at different places all across Timargarah City to dispose of animal waste in specified places.

Tehsil Chairman Mufti Irfanuddin and Tehsil Municipal Officer Qadir Naseer and Tehsil Officer Regulation Hanifur Rahman and Muhammad Safiullah Assistant Tehsil Officer, Infrastructure and Services, Sanitary Supervisor of Tehsil Municipal Administration Tehsil Tehsil were also present.

Under the supervision of Mohammad Ibrahim, TMA staff distributed biodegradable bags at various places in Timergarh city and requested the public to use it properly.

After the sacrifice on Eid-ul-Adha, do not throw the waste outside the house in the street, neighborhood and drains rather use these bags.

TMA Timergarh would provide disposal containers at designated points and TMA Timargarh staff would arrange for timely collection and dispose of the same waste appropriately.

