TMA staff free distributing of gloves, mask, sanitizers continue in across Chitral

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) : Ever since the outbreak of the Corona virus has spread in the country, all the organizations are committed to preventing it according to their capacity and likewise Tehsil Municipal Administration officials, under the supervision of Tehsil Municipal Officer of Chitral, Misbah-ud-Din, along with his TMA staff are busying in distribution of glovers, mask and sanitizers across Chitral District.

The TMA Chitral also starting pray for anti-germs at various public places to prevent the people from COVID 19. On direction of TMO Misbahuddin TMA Drosh staff went to the Lawari Tunnel and sprayed anti germs in front of the main tunnel and distributed masks and gloves to the staff on duty. Likewise in front of the small tunnels, there were germicidal spray, as well as gloves, masks distributed free of cost among the staff, truck drives, and general public.

The TMA staff also placed water tanks and soap in front of Banks, Mosques and other public places in Darosh Bazaar for hand washing and to prevent people from Corona Virus. TMA staff distributed free masks, and gloves to greengrocers at Drosh and Chitral to the vegetarians, backpackers and the general public.

The President of trade union Drsoh Bazaar thanked all TMA staff for spraying anti-germs in remote areas of Chitral, such as the Lawari Tunnel, and for putting water tank for washing hands. In addition to having water tanks and soaps, people are distributing free gloves, masks and sanitizers as well as teaching hygiene to the people, which emphasizes that the gathering avoid getting together, shaking hands and leaving the house without need, shaking hands and hugging each other.

TMA staff continues to spray anti -germs at the District Headquarters Hospital Chitral and clean them again and again. In vegetable market, TMA staff staff also distributed free gloves and masks to the vendors. From Chitral, now the largest public place in the vegetable market where vegetables and fruits are brought in trucks, anti-germs were sprayed and masks and gloves were distributed free of charge. They were advised to wear masks and gloves at all times and protect yourself and protect others from the virus.

Talking to our APP correspondent, Tehsil Municipal Officer Misbah-ud-Din said that he was installing the walk through at Broadam in front of the Lorry Tunnel, that any passenger coming through this to Chitral should go through sanitizers walk through gates in order to stop outbreak of Coronavirus in Chitral District.

Municipal administration staff also sprayed anti -germs at transport Ada and distributed gloves, masks free to the public. Responding to a question, Tehsil Municipal Officer Misbah-ud-din said that we work hard with limited resources to end the Corona outbreak.

He said that we have written to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority for more equipment's and machinery as and when these required equipment's will also arrive soon after which our staff will play a role in keeping his entire district free from corona . Social and political circle of Chitral praised the efforts of TMA Chitral and Drosh staff and their round the clock services by distributing free gloves, masks and sanitizers to people, as well as giving awareness to general people.