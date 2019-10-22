UrduPoint.com
TMA Starts Cleanliness Drive In Hospitals

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 05:55 PM

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Saadat Hassan, Sanitation staff of TMA Samarbagh launched cleanliness activities in Samarbagh hospital and picked the garbage, used plastic and mud from the premises of the hospital

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ):On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Saadat Hassan, Sanitation staff of TMA Samarbagh launched cleanliness activities in Samarbagh hospital and picked the garbage, used plastic and mud from the premises of the hospital.

Similarly, on the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Saadat Hassan, TMO and TOR, Timergara launched a consolidated anti encroachment drive from Gorgorai Chowk Timergara to hospital road and cleared the footpaths for the ease of public. Violators were booked under the KP LG Act 2019 and their luggage/impediment were taken into position.

