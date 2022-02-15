TMA Sukkur issues notices to rent defaulters

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :Taluka Municipal Administration (TMA) Sukkur has issued final notices to its rent defaulters and the tenants were directed that the outstanding dues should be cleared till Feb 15 otherwise, the shops would be sealed.

Taluka Administration would launch crackdowns on rent defaulters from Feb 17 and stern action in accordance with the law would be taken against the defaulters.

A special campaign to recover outstanding dues from the tenants, running their business in the shops of TMA has been launched.

Administrator Sukkur TMA had issued special directives for the recovery of outstanding dues from the tenants and asked the Taxation Officer that if the due payments are not cleared by the shopkeepers within stipulated time frame then strict action should be taken against the defaulters.

After the decision taken in this regard, the defaulters have been issued final notices for the payment.