UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

TMA Tank Employees Protest Against Non-payment Of Salaries, Pensions

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 06:04 PM

TMA Tank employees protest against non-payment of salaries, pensions

The employees of Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) has staged protest demonstration against non provision of of salaries for the last few months and demanded early release of their salaries and pensions

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :The employees of Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) has staged protest demonstration against non provision of of salaries for the last few months and demanded early release of their salaries and pensions.

The employees gathered in front of Kashmir Chowk on the second day of their protest and chanted slogans in favor of their demands. The protesters were holding placards and banners caring slogans for early release of their salaries and pension of the retired employees an enabling them to pay health, education and other daily use utility charges for their children.

Addressing the gathering of TMA employees and citizens, District General Secretary of Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) and Tehsil Council Member Shah Fahad Ansari Advocate said that due to inflation and price hike the TMA officials are facing great financial problems to provide basic amenities of life.

He urged the Chief Minister KP to direct the concern department for early release of salaries and pension pending for the last few months.

Meanwhile, due to strike of TMA employees, the problems of water in Tank city emerged, creating a lot of problems for the residents especially the children and many are forced to use contaminated water causing water borne disease like gastro diseases.

The well of families are buying potable water from private tankers costing Rs.2000 per tanker while contractors of water companies are exploiting the situation in the area for financial gains.

Related Topics

Pakistan Protest Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Water Price Tank From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Nearly 400 Irregular Migrants Rescued Off Spanish ..

2 minutes ago

Sweltering Europe relieved as heatwave relents

2 minutes ago

Detained Suspected Spy Whelan Provided With Interp ..

2 minutes ago

Mortality rate during delivery reduced: Dr Yasmin

2 minutes ago

VC Sindh University calls for multidimensional res ..

10 minutes ago

71st martyrdom day of Capt. Sarwar Shaheed (NH) to ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.