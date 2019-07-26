TMA Tank employees protest against non-payment of salaries, pensions

(@imziishan)

The employees of Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) has staged protest demonstration against non provision of of salaries for the last few months and demanded early release of their salaries and pensions

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :The employees of Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) has staged protest demonstration against non provision of of salaries for the last few months and demanded early release of their salaries and pensions.

The employees gathered in front of Kashmir Chowk on the second day of their protest and chanted slogans in favor of their demands. The protesters were holding placards and banners caring slogans for early release of their salaries and pension of the retired employees an enabling them to pay health, education and other daily use utility charges for their children.

Addressing the gathering of TMA employees and citizens, District General Secretary of Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) and Tehsil Council Member Shah Fahad Ansari Advocate said that due to inflation and price hike the TMA officials are facing great financial problems to provide basic amenities of life.

He urged the Chief Minister KP to direct the concern department for early release of salaries and pension pending for the last few months.

Meanwhile, due to strike of TMA employees, the problems of water in Tank city emerged, creating a lot of problems for the residents especially the children and many are forced to use contaminated water causing water borne disease like gastro diseases.

The well of families are buying potable water from private tankers costing Rs.2000 per tanker while contractors of water companies are exploiting the situation in the area for financial gains.