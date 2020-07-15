TMA Tank installs four tube wells for clean drinking water

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :The Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) has inducted four tube-wells in its service to provide clean drinking water to city areas.

"The residents would get smooth supply of potable water at their door-step after the installation four new water schemes," said Tehsil Municipal Officer (TMO) Faizan Marwat while speaking on the occasion of inaugural ceremony.

The ceremony was attended by administrative officials, engineering staff of the municipal administration, elders of the area and journalists.

TMO Faizan Marwat said that the government was spending millions for the betterment and improvement of different social sectors so as to bring the under-privileged areas of the province at par with developed areas of the country.

Marwat said that the sitting administration was committed to resolving the core issue of water scarcity faced by the residents of Tank on priority basis.