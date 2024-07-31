Open Menu

TMA Tank Starts Cleanliness Drive

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 31, 2024 | 09:48 PM

TMA Tank starts cleanliness drive

The Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) Tank on Wednesday started the cleanliness drive, under which main drains of the city were clean and garbage was removed from different localities

Tank, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) The Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) Tank on Wednesday started the cleanliness drive, under which main drains of the city were clean and garbage was removed from different localities.

On the direction of the Deputy Commissioner Tank Taimoor Khan, TMA started the cleanliness drive that involves the desilting of major drainage channels across the city.

The field operation teams were asked to ensure cleaning and trouble-free flow of waste/sewage water in all major drains and their final disposal to the designated spots.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Jamshed Alam Khan visited the various points and reviewed the the ongoing cleaning campaign at different places with the officials of TMA.

Emphasizing the importance of collective efforts, AAC Tank stated that the campaign would address cleanliness issues across various locations, including government offices, buildings, and bazaars. He underscored the need for every individual to play a role in maintaining a clean and green city.

He urged citizens to dispose of waste at designated places and cooperate with the dedicated staff to guarantee the success of the entire cleanliness initiative.

