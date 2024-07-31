TMA Tank Starts Cleanliness Drive
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 31, 2024 | 09:48 PM
The Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) Tank on Wednesday started the cleanliness drive, under which main drains of the city were clean and garbage was removed from different localities
Tank, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) The Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) Tank on Wednesday started the cleanliness drive, under which main drains of the city were clean and garbage was removed from different localities.
On the direction of the Deputy Commissioner Tank Taimoor Khan, TMA started the cleanliness drive that involves the desilting of major drainage channels across the city.
The field operation teams were asked to ensure cleaning and trouble-free flow of waste/sewage water in all major drains and their final disposal to the designated spots.
Additional Assistant Commissioner Jamshed Alam Khan visited the various points and reviewed the the ongoing cleaning campaign at different places with the officials of TMA.
Emphasizing the importance of collective efforts, AAC Tank stated that the campaign would address cleanliness issues across various locations, including government offices, buildings, and bazaars. He underscored the need for every individual to play a role in maintaining a clean and green city.
He urged citizens to dispose of waste at designated places and cooperate with the dedicated staff to guarantee the success of the entire cleanliness initiative.
Recent Stories
Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful
IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik
Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend
Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17
One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study
Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution
Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..
Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand
Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal
Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA
FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024-25
Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help reduce energy prices: Awais
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTI chief seeks power by creating conflicts: Khawaja Asif6 hours ago
-
Media's role pivotal in promoting timely availability of data for Sustainable Population Growth6 hours ago
-
Nutshell Group announces strategic expansion into Middle East; promotes Mehrunisa Azhar to COO for P ..6 hours ago
-
Over 5 mln Muslims perform prayers at Prophet's Mosque in a week6 hours ago
-
Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful6 hours ago
-
IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik6 hours ago
-
Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution6 hours ago
-
Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand7 hours ago
-
Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA7 hours ago
-
Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help reduce energy prices: Awais7 hours ago
-
Murree's development projects to boost tourism, says Raja Usama Sarwar7 hours ago
-
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur for integrated strategy to promote i ..7 hours ago