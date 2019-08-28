UrduPoint.com
TMA Timergara Dumping Garbage Into Pungkora River

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 50 seconds ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 02:14 PM

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ): Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA), Timergara has established a dumping site on the bank of river Punjkora and allegedly throw the garbage into the river during early morning hours.

Local people said the sanitation staff of TMA Timergara pick the garbage of Balamabat Bazaar and during early morning hours throw it into River Punjkora.

People said this act was badly polluting the waters of this bid river that will have a negative effect people and water species' life.

They demanded of the authorities concerned to take notice of this practice and stop the TMA staff from polluting this important source of water.

More Stories From Pakistan

