TMA Town-I Demolishes Encroachments

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 01:12 PM

Town Municipal Administration (TMA) Town-I Tuesday in an operation demolished encroachments including shades and kiosks at several localities of interior city

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Town Municipal Administration (TMA) Town-I Tuesday in an operation demolished encroachments including shades and kiosks at several localities of interior city.

Administrator Town-I, Saleem Khan accompanied by the TRO Riaz Awan, Chief Demolishing Officer Qaiser Bacha and other staff conducted raid in Jalil Kababi Road, Ashraf Road, Batair Bazaan, Pipal Mandi and Qissa Khwani Bazaar.

A heavy contingent of police was also deployed to prevent any untoward incident and demolished encroachments by using heavy machinery.

On the occasion, the shopkeepers were warned against erecting encroachments outside their shops and keeping their business within their jurisdiction.

Administrator Saleem Khan has said that indiscriminate anti-encroachment operation will continue in all localities of the district and stern action will be taken against those re-erecting encroachments.

