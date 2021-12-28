TMA Town-I releases house advance loan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :Town Municipal Administration (TMA) Town-I has released an amount of Rs.7 million house advance soft loan for employees, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

The Administrator, Town Municipal Officer (TMO) Town-I, Syed Waqas Ali Shah said that the amount would be distributed in 70 employees of the town. In this connection, a meeting was also held with Administrator Town-I, Syed Waqas Ali Shah in the chair.

Besides, Chairman, Mazdoor Ittehad, Qaiser Bacha, Admin Officer Khuda Nazar and Finance Officer, Naseem Kundi other offices bearers were also present on the occasion.

The meeting reviewed loan applications filed by the employees in detail and told that 142 persons have applied for House Building Advance. The meeting scrutiny decided that those who had already obtained loans and their instalments were still continued are not entitled.

Furthermore, the Names of those employees, whose less than five years remaining in retirement were also withdrawn. So the amount was distributed among 70 remaining employees.