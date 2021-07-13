UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

TMA Town-II Directs Adherence To Corona Preventive SOPs

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 06:20 PM

TMA Town-II directs adherence to Corona preventive SOPs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) ::Administrator, Town-II Peshawar Qadeer Naseer has directed the strict implementation of the official Corona standard operating procedures (SOPs) and conducting disinfectant spray on daily basis in cattle markets.

He issued these directives during his visit to Kala Mandi (Kala Cattle Market) G.T. Road here on Tuesday. Beside, cleanliness conditions and implementation of Corona SOPs, he also reviewed facilities available for buyers and cattle merchants.

Expressing satisfaction over facilities and other arrangements in the market, he directed the staff to not allow anyone without mask and bound all including visitors and merchants for adherence to Corona SOPs.

He said that illegal cattle markets creating hurdles in smooth flow of traffic and cleanliness conditions would not be allowed to operate in any circumstances. He directed the regulation branch for taking action against illegal cattle markets on daily basis like encroachments.

The administrator also appealed the general public to follow SOPs while visiting cattle markets to protect themselves and their family members against the deadly pandemic.

Related Topics

Peshawar Visit Road Traffic Market Family All

Recent Stories

UAE to chair 6th Annual AIIB Board of Governors me ..

7 minutes ago

U Microfinance Bank and Bank Alfalah Announce a St ..

11 minutes ago

UAE President pardons 855 prisoners ahead of Eid A ..

22 minutes ago

73,831 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

1 hour ago

Spain Urges Cuba to Accelerate Reforms Amid Nation ..

1 hour ago

China becomes biggest exporter of medical equipmen ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.