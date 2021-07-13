TMA Town-II directs adherence to Corona preventive SOPs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) ::Administrator, Town-II Peshawar Qadeer Naseer has directed the strict implementation of the official Corona standard operating procedures (SOPs) and conducting disinfectant spray on daily basis in cattle markets.

He issued these directives during his visit to Kala Mandi (Kala Cattle Market) G.T. Road here on Tuesday. Beside, cleanliness conditions and implementation of Corona SOPs, he also reviewed facilities available for buyers and cattle merchants.

Expressing satisfaction over facilities and other arrangements in the market, he directed the staff to not allow anyone without mask and bound all including visitors and merchants for adherence to Corona SOPs.

He said that illegal cattle markets creating hurdles in smooth flow of traffic and cleanliness conditions would not be allowed to operate in any circumstances. He directed the regulation branch for taking action against illegal cattle markets on daily basis like encroachments.

The administrator also appealed the general public to follow SOPs while visiting cattle markets to protect themselves and their family members against the deadly pandemic.