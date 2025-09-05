TMA, WSSC Finalize Arrangements For Eid Milad-un-Nabi In DIKhan
Umer Jamshaid Published September 05, 2025 | 06:00 PM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) The Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) and the Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC) Dera Ismail Khan on Friday have finalized special arrangements to facilitate citizens during the celebrations of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW).
Both institutions have chalked out cleanliness and management plans to ensure a peaceful and organized environment on the sacred occasion.
On the directions of TMO Muhammad Hanif, Garden Supervisor Sunny Chishti supervised special preparations at Milad Park where cleanliness work was carried out and tents were installed for the gatherings.
TMO Muhammad Hanif lauded the efforts of the staff and said that all available resources were being utilized to provide the best possible facilities to citizens in parks and public places.
Meanwhile, the WSSC Dera Ismail Khan has launched a comprehensive cleanliness drive across the city.
While talking to APP, Chairman board of Directors WSSC, Naimat Ullah Khan Advocate, said that special sanitation arrangements had been made at mosques, procession routes, and other locations of celebration.
He explained that although the plan focused on 12th Rabi-ul-Awal, it would remain in effect for the entire month owing to its religious significance. “Our priority is to provide a waste-free and pleasant environment so that citizens may observe the sacred occasion in peace and devotion,” he remarked.
Chairman WSSC further informed that additional staff and machinery had been deployed to maintain cleanliness across the city. Waste containers were being emptied regularly, while construction material and debris were being removed from procession routes and surrounding areas to ensure smooth and uninterrupted gatherings.
