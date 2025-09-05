Open Menu

TMA, WSSC Finalize Arrangements For Eid Milad-un-Nabi In DIKhan

Umer Jamshaid Published September 05, 2025 | 06:00 PM

TMA, WSSC finalize arrangements for Eid Milad-un-Nabi in DIKhan

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) The Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) and the Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC) Dera Ismail Khan on Friday have finalized special arrangements to facilitate citizens during the celebrations of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW).

Both institutions have chalked out cleanliness and management plans to ensure a peaceful and organized environment on the sacred occasion.

On the directions of TMO Muhammad Hanif, Garden Supervisor Sunny Chishti supervised special preparations at Milad Park where cleanliness work was carried out and tents were installed for the gatherings.

TMO Muhammad Hanif lauded the efforts of the staff and said that all available resources were being utilized to provide the best possible facilities to citizens in parks and public places.

Meanwhile, the WSSC Dera Ismail Khan has launched a comprehensive cleanliness drive across the city.

While talking to APP, Chairman board of Directors WSSC, Naimat Ullah Khan Advocate, said that special sanitation arrangements had been made at mosques, procession routes, and other locations of celebration.

He explained that although the plan focused on 12th Rabi-ul-Awal, it would remain in effect for the entire month owing to its religious significance. “Our priority is to provide a waste-free and pleasant environment so that citizens may observe the sacred occasion in peace and devotion,” he remarked.

Chairman WSSC further informed that additional staff and machinery had been deployed to maintain cleanliness across the city. Waste containers were being emptied regularly, while construction material and debris were being removed from procession routes and surrounding areas to ensure smooth and uninterrupted gatherings.

Recent Stories

PITB, ITU sign contract to streamline ITU's fee co ..

PITB, ITU sign contract to streamline ITU's fee collection process through PayZe ..

39 minutes ago
 Man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping teen ..

Man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping teenager 

49 minutes ago
 Man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping teen ..

Man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping teenager 

50 minutes ago
 Egg threw at Aleema Khan during press talk outside ..

Egg threw at Aleema Khan during press talk outside Adiala jail

3 hours ago
 ‘I miss Bollywood,’ Atif Aslam expresses nosta ..

‘I miss Bollywood,’ Atif Aslam expresses nostalgia for Indian film industry

4 hours ago
 Several areas submerged in Southern Punjab as Sutl ..

Several areas submerged in Southern Punjab as Sutlej river with high flood overf ..

4 hours ago
IHC schedules hearing of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s re ..

IHC schedules hearing of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s release case for Sept 10

5 hours ago
 Pakistani Singer Quratulain Balouch injured in bea ..

Pakistani Singer Quratulain Balouch injured in bear attack

5 hours ago
 Punjab PDMAs issues alert for 10th Monsoon spell, ..

Punjab PDMAs issues alert for 10th Monsoon spell, predicts heavy rainfalls, floo ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2025

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2025

9 hours ago
 CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif Directs to Take Strict Meas ..

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif Directs to Take Strict Measures to Maintain Prices of Whe ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan