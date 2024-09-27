TMA, WSSCA sanitation staff stages protest against non-approval of salary increase

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) Abbottabad Sanitation Worker Union along with cleaning staff from the Water and Sanitation Services Company Abbottabad (WSSCA) Friday staged a protest rally due to the non-approval of their salary increase demands in front of Abbottabad Press Club.

Union President Khalid Sheikh and General Secretary Zaheer Sheikh lead the rally, employees gathered an threatened a strike if their issues remain unresolved.

Union representatives highlighted that, despite a government budget increase for daily wage workers, WSSCA has not implemented this, resulting in employees receiving only 32,000 instead of the promised 36,000. Additionally, permanent staff have not seen the mandated 25% salary increase.

The union leaders criticized the WSSCA Executive Officer for failing to address these concerns, alleging that management prioritizes personal luxuries over employee needs.

They reiterated demands in line with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government directives, which include a 25% salary increase, supervisor promotions, regularization of contract employees, complete uniforms and equipment, a 20% increase in deputation allowances, restoration of drivers' increments, and the filling of staff shortages.

Currently, sanitation workers are performing their duties without uniforms and will continue their protest until their eight-point charter of demands is approved. General Secretary Zaheer Sheikh confirmed that despite repeated notifications to WASA management, no action has been taken to address their concerns.