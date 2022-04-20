TMAs and C&W imposes fine over violation of regulations

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :Tehsil Municipal Administrations (TMAs) and C&W Abbottabad Wednesday inspected 82 schools, 69 health centers, 37 Patwar Khana and 38 development schemes during the months of February and March 2022 while 8507 points were checked and 1.6 million rupees fines were imposed on the violations of bylaws.

This was disclosed in the district Abbottabad monthly performance review committee meeting chaired by the DC Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat at his office.

In addition, TMAs also assured removal of 1297 speed breakers, price-fixing is being implemented on a daily basis and price control magistrates ensured early implementation of price-fixing in the vegetable market in the morning so that the goods are available to the citizens at controlled rates.

DC Abbottabad while reviewing the performance of allied departments said that departments should further improve their performance and ensure that the complaints received on the Pakistan Citizen Portal should be resolved.

He said that ensuring the ease of revenue facilitates and improves the provision of revenue services, making sure that all revenue officers visit and inspect the staff regularly. Tariq Salam Marwat directed the officials to complete all such tasks that were delayed as soon as possible. Instructed TMS, C&W to remove illegal billboards, stop use of plastic bags and eliminate speed breakers.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad issued instructions to TMS, WASA and Cantonment board Abbottabad to ensure solid waste management so that cleaning of drains is completed before rains and avoid urban flooding.

Tariq Salam Marwat directed District Health Officer regarding dengue control, preparedness and providing awareness to the citizens. He also appreciated the services of the Department of Agriculture in transplanting olives on local plant Kahu and hoped that the target of planting / transplanting 30,000 trees in Abbottabad would be achieved very soon.