TMAs and livestock Department Abbottabad completes spraying in sacrificial animal markets

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :The district administration and Livestock Department Abbottabad, while taking measures for sacrificial animal markets of Havelian and Sajjikot on Wednesday, completed spraying to prevent diseases in the market and its further spread.

According to the details, prior to the Eid ul Adha Livestock Department, with the help of district administration, sprayed on the animals in the sacrificial animal market of Havelian and Sajjikot before bringing them to the market for selling.

The Livestock Department and the Tehsila Municipal Administrations (TMAs) teams completed the animal spraying in livestock markets on Tuesday and Wednesday.

To prevent lumpy skin disease and Congo virus, the Livestock Department in collaboration with the district administration issued instructions and took actions in this regard.

In line with these measures and considering the arrival of Eid-ul-Adha, steps were being taken to control the spread of lumpy skin disease and the Congo virus. The teams conducted sanitization of animals at Sajikot and Havelian markets on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.

The citizens were also advised to ensure the health of their animals and use animal sprays and medications regularly to protect the lives of their animals and prevent the transmission of diseases to humans.