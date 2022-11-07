ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) Abbottabad has not allowed any kind of temporary encroachment in its limits, encroachment on government property or footpaths is a statutory offense.

TMA Abbottabad spokesperson stated this in a press statement. He further said to avoid any kind of encroachment within the limits of TMA otherwise strict action will be taken against the violators.

The anti-encroachment staff of TMA during an operation with the help of heavy machinery and supported by police cleared footpaths and government property by removing the pushcarts, handcarts, and temporary structures from the Band Kho Chowk, Link Road, and DHQ Hospital Road.

TMA officials requested the citizens of Abbottabad to ensure cooperation with the staff during the anti-encroachment drive which would continue till the clearance of all roads and footpaths of the city.

After every few months, TMA staff starts an anti-encroachment drive in the city areas of Abbottabad, and again passing some day encroachers once again come and grab the land illegally. While the people of the area have demanded to permanently resolve the issue of encroachment.