UrduPoint.com

TMA's Anti-encroachment Drive, Cleared Roads

Faizan Hashmi Published November 07, 2022 | 06:00 PM

TMA's anti-encroachment drive, cleared roads

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) Abbottabad has not allowed any kind of temporary encroachment in its limits, encroachment on government property or footpaths is a statutory offense.

TMA Abbottabad spokesperson stated this in a press statement. He further said to avoid any kind of encroachment within the limits of TMA otherwise strict action will be taken against the violators.

The anti-encroachment staff of TMA during an operation with the help of heavy machinery and supported by police cleared footpaths and government property by removing the pushcarts, handcarts, and temporary structures from the Band Kho Chowk, Link Road, and DHQ Hospital Road.

TMA officials requested the citizens of Abbottabad to ensure cooperation with the staff during the anti-encroachment drive which would continue till the clearance of all roads and footpaths of the city.

After every few months, TMA staff starts an anti-encroachment drive in the city areas of Abbottabad, and again passing some day encroachers once again come and grab the land illegally. While the people of the area have demanded to permanently resolve the issue of encroachment.

Related Topics

Police Abbottabad Road All From Government

Recent Stories

NAB's asset beyond means case against Rana Sanaull ..

NAB's asset beyond means case against Rana Sanaullah closed

54 minutes ago
 Haris Rauf celebrates birthday today

Haris Rauf celebrates birthday today

1 hour ago
 Punjab CM calls on Imran Khan at Zaman Park

Punjab CM calls on Imran Khan at Zaman Park

2 hours ago
 PM, Secretary General of Arab League discuss bilat ..

PM, Secretary General of Arab League discuss bilateral ties

3 hours ago
 Swati asks FIA to reveal names of those behind his ..

Swati asks FIA to reveal names of those behind his arrest, torture and humiliati ..

4 hours ago
 Usman Buzdar gets bail in NAB case

Usman Buzdar gets bail in NAB case

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.