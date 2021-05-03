TMAs asked to ensure approval of commercial, residential building plans

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government and Law Akbar Ayub Monday directed all Tehsil Municipal Administrations (TMAs) to ensure approval of commercial and residential building plans within their limits in accordance with prevailing laws.

Presiding over performance review meeting on all TMAs here, he said that immediate steps should be taken to approve plans for commercial and residential buildings and legal action should be taken against all illegal constructions within their jurisdictions.

The meeting also considered the low revenue collection of all TMSs as compared to the previous financial year.

It was informed on this occasion that this year there has been a decrease due to the closure of commercial activities due to Corona virus and non-release of 2 per cent property tax.

The Minister directed all TMAs to take pragmatic steps to increase their revenue. The meeting also deliberated on more than 68,000 complaints received on Pakistan Citizen Portal against the department.

The provincial minister directed that all efforts should be made to expedite the redressal of complaints received on the Citizen Portal. Secretary Local Bodies and Tehsil Municipal Officers and other concerned officials attended the meeting.