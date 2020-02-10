TMAs directed for indiscriminate anti-encroachment operation

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :Secretary Local Government and Rural Development (LG&RD), Shakeel Ahmad Mian has directed all Town Municipal Administrations (TMAs) for continuation of indiscriminate anti-encroachment operation on daily basis in the province.

He issued these directives while addressing a meeting of the officers of Town-I, Peshawar here on Monday. The Secretary, Local Government also visited Shalimar Bagh, Jinnah Park and Dalazak Road along with Town Municipal Officer (TMO), Saleem Khan and other.

He said that the revival of the glory of historic city Peshawar and turning it into a city of the flowers atop his priorities and vowed to utilize all available resources in that regard. He also ruled any compromise on the beautification of parks, beautification and cleanliness of the city.

The Secretary Local Government said that best quality tiles would be installed on the footpaths of the city under the beautification plan while all highways and squares including Dalazak Road, Ramdas Chowk, Bana Mari Chowk and Warsak Road would be made beautiful.

He also took notice of a news report regarding Jinnah Park in the newspapers and directed the TMA to present report with immediate effect.

The Secretary while expressing dismay over the poor performance of the Garden Branch of Town.I warned that in future instead of spending million of rupees on the purchase of saplings should activate Garden Branch and Horticulture Branch of Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) to meet the requirement of the plants in different seasons and divert the saved fund to other developmental activities.