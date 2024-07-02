Open Menu

TMAs Directed To Reduce Expenditure On Fuel

July 02, 2024

Provincial Minister for Local Government (LG), Arshad Ayub Khan on Tuesday directed Town Municipal Administrations (TMAs) to reduce their fuel expenses and said that timely measures were needed to avoid financial constraints

During his visit to Local Council Board Hayatabad, he inspected various sections of the board.

Chairing a meeting of Mardan and Peshawar Division Town Municipal Officers, he directed to reduce fuel expenses and said that the expense of smaller municipal administrations was one million rupees.

He directed to reduce the patrol bill and said that "we cannot avoid financial crunch if corrective measure were not taken." He stressed upon town administrations to become self-reliant and find ways to generate new opportunities of revenue generation.

He also told that tracking system would be installed in all vehicles to control misuse and control fuel expenses.

