TMAs, Local Development Authorities Directed To Register With KPRA
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 13, 2024 | 06:08 PM
The Secretary of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Local Government Department has directed all TMAs, Assistant Director Local Government and Local Area Development Authorities on Wednesday to register themselves with KPRA and start tax compliance with the Authority
The directions were issued during a meeting between the Secretary of Local Government, Mr. Dawood Khan, and the Director General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority, Miss Fouzia Iqbal, who visited his office along with her team to discuss issues related to TMAs, Local Area Development Authorities, and AD Local Government. The Secretary of Local Government welcomed the KPRA team to his office.
DG KPRA informed the Secretary of Local Government about the domain of KPRA and mentioned that the majority of the TMAs, Local Area Development Authorities, and AD Local Governments are not yet registered with KPRA.
Additionally, those who are registered are not fully compliant with the withholding of sales tax on services and subsequent submission of the withheld tax to KPRA. The DG KPRA thanked the Secretary of Local Government and his team for providing the opportunity and time for the KPRA team to come and present their issues.
The Secretary of Local Government directed all TMAs, Local Area Development Authorities, and AD Local Government entities that are not yet registered with KPRA to complete their registration within three days and commence tax compliance. Additionally, the Secretary instructed his team to enhance compliance levels and begin sharing data regarding revenue and expenditures with KPRA. It was also agreed that KPRA will arrange training and awareness sessions for officials of the TMAs, Local Area Development Authorities, and AD Local Government on sales tax on services and withholding regulations.
