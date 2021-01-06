TMAs of merged tribal districts directed to take measures for increasing revenue

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :Minister for Local Government, Elections and Rural Development Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Akbar Ayub Khan Wednesday underlined the need for the Tehsil Municipal Administrations(TMAs) of the merged tribal districts of the province to take all possible measures for increasing their revenue.

He expressed these views during a meeting with all municipal officers of the newly merged districts here.

He said that Provincial Finance Commission (PFC) funds would be spent on providing municipal services so that people could get benefits and facilities.

He said that the development-oriented measures in those districts should yield results and added that all the municipal officers would have to work tirelessly to make their measures a success.

Akbar Ayub said that full support would be provided to all TMA offices and it would be ensured that they got allocated funds smoothly.

He directed that the shortage of staff in the offices of these districts should be addressed on an urgent basis so that the reduction in the provision of municipal services could be avoided.

Secretary Local Council board Khuzrahiat, Additional Secretary Local Council Board Syed Rehman, Deputy Secretary Local Council Board Samiullah and Tehsil Municipal Officers of all districts were present on the occasion.

The Provincial Minister for Local Government directed all the Tehsil Municipal Officers to send a summary to the office of the Secretary Local Council Board within 10 days for resolving all the issues of their offices so that they could be acted upon as per the legal requirements.

He said that the Deputy Commissioner of the concerned district should be approached for the implementation of section four on all the lands of TMA and this work should be completed as soon as possible.

Akbar Ayub Khan said that a separate summary should also be sent for setting up of office buildings in these districts in the name of setting up of smart offices so that TMS could be made more active in these districts.