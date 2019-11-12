UrduPoint.com
TMC Installs Garbage Dumping Containers Across Municipal Areas

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 03:46 PM

To keep the city areas clean and green the Tehsil Municipal Corporation (TMC) has started installation of garbage dumping containers across city areas

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :To keep the city areas clean and green the Tehsil Municipal Corporation (TMC) has started installation of garbage dumping containers across city areas.

More than 30 garbage containers were being installed here at various points for dumping of garbage, the official of TMC talking to APP here on Tuesday said.

He said that all out efforts were being made to maintain cleanliness of the city and special attention was being paid to collect garbage of house hold waste across city.

After installation of containers the problems of garbage in city areas would be resolved, he said while urged masses to make their habit for dumping of garbage properly in the containers.

The TMC would ensure proper dumping of garbage at allocated places after which cleanliness of city areas would be ensured.

The Commissioner Sargodha Zafar Iqbal has issued strict directions in this regard and asked concerned officials to maintain cleanliness of the city, he added.

